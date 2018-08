Watch every round of the 2018-2019 Serie A season LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Higuain will head to AC Milan on an initial loan deal for $A28.3 million, with the Rossoneri holding a clause to make the move permanent next summer, reportedly for an additional $A56 million.

Bonucci finalises Juventus return

Juventus took to social media to thank the 30 year-old striker for his services.

Meanwhile, veteran defender Leonardo Bonucci will head the other way, leaving AC Milan to return to Juventus.