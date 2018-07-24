Wolves sign Moutinho for reported £5m fee

Wolverhampton has strengthened its Portuguese contingent with the signing of midfielder Joao Moutinho from Monaco.

The Premier League new-comer has paid a reported £5m for the Portugal international, who has agreed a two-year deal.

Moutinho made three appearances for Portugal at the World Cup, also starring in its UEFA EURO 2016 triumph, and has won 113 caps for his country in total.

The 31 year-old will likely line up with compatriot Ruben Neves in the Wolves midfield, with coach Nuno Espirito Santo having also signed goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

"During these five seasons in Monaco, Joao Moutinho was a major player in the club's return to the forefront," said Monaco's vice president and chief executive officer Vadim Vasilyev.

"Through his performances, he has contributed to the outstanding sporting results of recent seasons - thanks to his professionalism and his rigor, he helped our young players in their progression. Joao will always be welcome at Monaco."

Moutinho is a four-time league champion, having helped Monaco top Ligue 1 in 2016-2017 after collecting a trio of Primeira Liga crowns with Porto in his homeland.

Wolves, winner of the Championship last season, open their Premier League campaign at home to Everton on 12 August (AEST), with Moutinho and Patricio in line to make their debuts.