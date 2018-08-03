Vidal strikes deal to join Barcelona

Watch every round of the 2018-2019 LaLiga season LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Barcelona has reportedly agreed a $A47 million fee for the midfielder with Bayern Munich, and the Spanish giant confirmed the news on its website, saying:

"FC Barcelona and FC Bayern Munich have reached an agreement for the transfer of player Arturo Vidal."

"The agreement is for the next three seasons and is pending the medical examination that the player will undertake over the course of the next few days.

"FC Barcelona will shortly inform everyone about the arrival of the player and the agenda of the presentation ceremony."

👑 @kingarturo23 himself: "Thanks to #FCBayern and all the fans. I really enjoyed my time in Munich. I would like to also thank the club for giving me the chance to embrace a new challenge in Barcelona." #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/VSBphbHiPG — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 3, 2018

The 31 year-old is Barcelona's fourth summer signing and he will join the club as a direct replacement for Paulinho, who returned to the Chinese Super League.