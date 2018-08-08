Real Madrid agrees Courtois deal

Real Madrid agreed terms with Chelsea to sign goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois on a six-year deal, with Mateo Kovacic set to go the other way on loan.

Chelsea has reportedly signed Athletic Club's highly-rated former Madrid target Kepa Arzizabalaga in a move that will see the 23 year-old compete in the same league as his international rival David De Gea.

Courtois returns to Madrid having enjoyed a decorated three-year loan stint at Atleti from 2011-2014, in which he helped guide the club to the LaLiga title in 2013-2014 and UEFA Champions League runner-up in 2013-2014.

The 26 year-old Belgium number-one replaced De Gea on loan at Atleti, having been signed by Chelsea from Genk.