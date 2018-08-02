Puel laughs off United's move for Maguire

The Red Devils are believed to be interested in bolstering their defence with 25-year-old Maguire, who was a standout performer for England at the World Cup.

Puel, though, has repeatedly insisted the centre-back would not be sold, describing him as too valuable to lose in the wake of Riyad Mahrez's departure to Manchester City.

The stand-off could make for a tense atmosphere when the two clubs meet in the first fixture of the Premier League season next Saturday (AEST).

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Foxes boss laughed: "I think perhaps United wanted to make trouble before our game!

"It's not the thing to try to make trouble but I think he's a better player for us.

"It's our intent to keep him and just a few days before the start of the season it would not be a good thing for the squad, for confidence and for the club [to lose him]."

Maguire and England team-mate Jamie Vardy will both miss the trip to Old Trafford due to limited training time after the World Cup.

New signing Jonny Evans, who sat out Wednesday's 1-1 friendly draw with Valencia, is also in doubt through injury.