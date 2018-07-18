Perez eyes 'incredible' signings at Real Madrid

Watch every round of the 2018-2019 LaLiga season LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Madrid's all-time record goalscorer completed a stunning €112million move to Juventus earlier this month, marking the end of an era at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Eden Hazard and Kylian Mbappe are among the names to have been linked with Madrid as it prepares to begin 2018-2019 under new manager Julen Lopetegui and president Florentino Perez did nothing to dampen expectations of a statement signing

"We are aware of the expectations this team faces every season," Perez said.

"We're Real Madrid and we always want more. This is a winning team with amazing players.

"We have an amazing squad that will be reinforced with new, incredible players."