Pastore completes €24.7m Roma switch

Javier Pastore has signed a five-year deal at Roma in a €24.7million move from Paris Saint-Germain, the Serie A club confirmed.

The Shepherd has found his new flock. Welcome to #ASRoma, Javier Pastore!

The deal for the ex-PSG star completed a busy morning of transfer activity for Roma, with Raidja Nainggolan moving the other way, to link up with his former manager, Luciano Spaletti, at Inter.

Pastore spent the last seven seasons at the French champion, having burst to prominence as a fluid playmaker at Palermo.

The 29 year-old famously rescinded the number-10 shirt at the French club last season so record signing Neymar could wear it.