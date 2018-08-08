Napoli signs Malcuit from Lille

Napoli completed the signing of defender Kevin Malcuit from Lille to strengthen Carlo Ancelotti's options on the right ahead of the new Serie A season.

Malcuit, 27, is an established right-back but has also played as a winger during a career that began at Monaco and featured a spell at Saint-Etienne.

After joining Lille in July 2017, Malcuit made 25 appearances as the club struggled last season and finished 17th in Ligue 1 to narrowly escape relegation.

Malcuit will provide competition for Albanian full-back Elseid Hysaj at Napoli, while offering Ancelotti the option of cover further forward.