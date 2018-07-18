Nantes signs former United full-back Fabio

Watch every round of the 2018-2019 Ligue 1 season LIVE on beIN SPORTS

After starting his career at Fluminense, the 28-year-old full-back broke through at Old Trafford in 2008-09 under Alex Ferguson but made only 23 Premier League appearances for United before signing for Cardiff City in January 2014.

Cardiff was relegated to the Championship at the end of that season and Fabio went on to be a regular in the Bluebirds' back four until he secured a move back to the Premier League with Middlesbrough in 2016.

Another relegation followed, but the two-time Brazil international will play top-flight football again after signing a three-year contract at Nantes.

He told his new club's official website: "I'm very happy to join FC Nantes.

"I'm really looking forward to training and being ready to help my team-mates.

"I already know them a bit because I have seen matches on TV, I know some players and to be honest, I am very enthusiastic!"