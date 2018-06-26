2018 FIFA World Cup
Nainggolan swaps Roma for Inter on four-year deal

Radja Nainggolan will work again with former Roma coach Luciano Spalletti after finally completing his Inter switch.

Inter Milan confirmed the signing of Radja Nainggolan from Roma on a four-year deal.

 

