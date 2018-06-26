Nainggolan swaps Roma for Inter on four-year deal June 26, 2018 12:03 Radja Nainggolan will work again with former Roma coach Luciano Spalletti after finally completing his Inter switch. Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images Inter Milan confirmed the signing of Radja Nainggolan from Roma on a four-year deal. It’s official! 📣✍@OfficialRadja ⚫🔵 2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣ Get all the details here 👉 https://t.co/evG6tJs0B3#WelcomeNinja #InterIsHere #FCIM pic.twitter.com/k5IHmIm6xM — Inter (@Inter_en) June 26, 2018 News Internazionale Roma Football Previous Pastore arrives in Italy for Roma switch Read Next Pastore completes €24.7m Roma switch Read