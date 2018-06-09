Monaco signs Troyes youngster Grandsir

France Under-21 international Grandsir will join Leonardo Jardim's men officially on 1 July, with the fee understood to be €3million.

✅ Ses ambitions

✅ Son profil

✅ Ses qualités



À la découverte de la nouvelle recrue Rouge et Blanche, Samuel Grandsir ! pic.twitter.com/vG8v3lauDG — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) June 9, 2018

In 36 Ligue 1 appearances last season, the 21 year-old scored three goals and supplied four assists for Troyes, whose relegation was confirmed by a 3-0 defeat against Monaco on the final day of the season.

"I am very happy to join Monaco, an ambitious club that trusts young players and allows them to develop their full potential," Grandsir said. "I will work hard to demonstrate my qualities and give the club the confidence it grants me."

Monaco could be set for another close-season of upheaval in the transfer market after Fabinho joined Liverpool for £43.6m, while Barcelona is reported to have entered the race for star winger Thomas Lemar.