Mbappe rules out PSG exit

France beats Croatia to be crowned World Champion

Mbappe won the FIFA Young Player award for his performances at Russia 2018 after helping France claim the FIFA World Cup on Monday (AEST).

The 19-year-old forward scored in France's 4-2 victory over Croatia in Moscow as he took his tournament tally to four goals.

Mbappe – who completed a permanent transfer to Ligue 1 champion PSG from French rival Monaco during the off-season having spent last term on loan in Paris – has no plans to leave the capital as Madrid attempt to replace Juventus-bound Cristiano Ronaldo.

"I will stay with PSG, continuing on my path with them," Mbappe said.

"I am at the beginning of my career."

Mbappe enjoyed a stellar 2017-2018 campaign with PSG, scoring 21 goals in all competitions.