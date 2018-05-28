Liverpool confirms Fabinho signing

Liverpool announced its first signing of the close-season, with Fabinho joining the Premier League club from Monaco.
Fabinho was among Monaco's star players in its Ligue 1 title win in 2016-2017, but Leonardo Jardim's side could not repeat that success after an exodus of big-name talent.
The midfielder has now followed the likes of Bernardo Silva, Kylian Mbappe and Benjamin Mendy out of the club, signing for Liverpool in a deal reported to be worth €50million.
The Brazilian has agreed a long-term contract at Anfield and his move will be formally completed when the transfer window reopens on 1 July.
"He has ability and mentality to play at the highest level in a number of positions," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said. "He can play ‘6’, ‘8’ and ‘2’. This is cool."