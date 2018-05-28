Liverpool confirms Fabinho signing

Liverpool announced its first signing of the close-season, with Fabinho joining the Premier League club from Monaco.

"This is something that I always wanted – this is a giant of a team. The infrastructures of the club look exceptional." 🙌



👉 https://t.co/Xd7ylCfnqJ pic.twitter.com/Naj4Il8YhI — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 28, 2018

Fabinho was among Monaco's star players in its Ligue 1 title win in 2016-2017, but Leonardo Jardim's side could not repeat that success after an exodus of big-name talent.

'I'm joining a giant of a team.' 💪🔴



Full video interview only available on @LFCTV GO: https://t.co/BxfzKkm3b4



Join @LFCTV GO free for a month. pic.twitter.com/Qhjt7g5mIq — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 28, 2018

The midfielder has now followed the likes of Bernardo Silva, Kylian Mbappe and Benjamin Mendy out of the club, signing for Liverpool in a deal reported to be worth €50million.

The Brazilian has agreed a long-term contract at Anfield and his move will be formally completed when the transfer window reopens on 1 July.

"He has ability and mentality to play at the highest level in a number of positions," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said. "He can play ‘6’, ‘8’ and ‘2’. This is cool."