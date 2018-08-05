LaLiga
Transfers

Leicester signs Algeria winger Ghezzal

Algeria winger Rachid Ghezzal has moved to Premier League side Leicester City from Ligue 1 club Monaco for an undisclosed fee.

AFP

Ghezzal's international team-mate Riyad Mahrez joined Manchester City from the Foxes last month and Leicester has now signed another Algerian winger on a four-year deal.

Capped 13 times by his country, Ghezzal is the club's fifth signing of the window and he will again link up with Leicester boss Claude Puel after the two worked together at Lyon.

"He’s an exciting addition to our group who will bring creativity and competition ahead of an important season for us," Puel said.

"I know his qualities from my time at Lyon, where he was in the academy, and I look forward to seeing him test himself in the Premier League."

Ghezzal added: "I’m very excited and very happy to be here. I know the coach from Lyon and this is where I want to be.

"It’s a good club and an ambitious one too. Leicester City has many great players and I hope we will have a great season."

News Leicester City Football
Previous Aguero hits milestone in Community Shield triumph
Read
Aguero hits milestone in Community Shield triumph
Next Bayern Munich cruises past limp Manchester United
Read
Bayern Munich cruises past limp Manchester United