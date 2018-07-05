Kevin-Prince Boateng joins Sassuolo

2018 FIFA World Cup
After an impressive season with Eintracht Frankfurt well-travelled Kevin-Prince Boateng has upped sticks again and joined Sassuolo.

Sassuolo completed the signing of Kevin-Prince Boateng from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 31 year-old has enjoyed two previous spells in Serie A with AC Milan and joins off the back of a fine season in Germany.

The Ghana international scored six times in 31 Bundesliga appearances and played a key role in Frankfurt's DFB-Pokal final win over Bayern Munich in May.

Sassuolo is Boateng's ninth different club during a nomadic career, which has seen him take in spells at Tottenham, Borussia Dortmund and Schalke.

