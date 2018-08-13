The Senegal international will be a familiar face for Inter fans, having previously enjoyed four seasons in Serie A with Lazio

Despite establishing himself as a significant talent at Lazio, Keita and the club's management had a rocky relationship and his departure in 2017 was not a surprise, even if his eventual destination of Monaco raised a few eyebrows.

He scored eight times in 23 Ligue 1 appearances and, although his spell there was brief, Keita's agent Roberto Calenda credited Monaco with bringing the winger's smile back prior to the official announcement by Inter.

The loan deal is reportedly costing Inter €6millon, plus another €30m if the move becomes permanent next year, and Keita is in dreamland.

"I am so happy to be here at Inter and I will give everything to make the supporters happy," the 23 year-old told InterTV. "I am back in Italy with a massive desire to represent such a big club. I've already got experience in Serie A and I want to do well.

Je remercie l’AS Monaco pour cette saison. Une pensée amicale pour tous mes coéquipiers, supporters, et salariés du club qui m’ont très bien accueilli et toujours soutenu. J’ai vécu des… https://t.co/ZhKc67zPnT — Keita Baldé (@keitabalde14) August 13, 2018

"Since I was a kid, I have always dreamt of playing for Inter and I want to do it really well.

"I have always liked Inter's fans. They are always kind and polite and now, hopefully, I can make them happy every week."