Juventus expects to sign Liverpool's Can

The Germany international has long been linked with the Serie A champion, having failed to agree terms on a new contract at Anfield.

Reports in Italy last month claimed Can is ready to sign a five-year deal with Massimiliano Allegri's side, despite some late interest from Bayern Munich.

Marotta has now confirmed his club hopes to finish talks in the coming days with a view to announcing his arrival before the FIFA World Cup.

"We are optimistic about a positive end to negotiations with Emre Can," he said before Saturday's Serie A clash with Verona.

"We hope to announce his signing after the [UEFA] Champions League final."

Can has been struggling with a back problem since March and is a doubt to feature against Real Madrid next Sunday (AEST), meaning he could already have played his last game for Liverpool.

Speaking at the time, manager Jurgen Klopp insisted the situation "is open" and that he was not resigned to losing Can on a free transfer.

"As long as nothing is decided it's open, we're in talks with him, all good so far, apart from he hasn't signed," he said. "That's all. OK, no problem with that."

Can joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014.