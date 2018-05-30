UEFA Champions League
Transfers

Jorginho agent reveals Manchester City offer

Napoli has received an official bid from Manchester City for midfielder Jorginho, according to the player's agent.

Getty Images

The Italy international has been heavily tipped to join the Premier League champion in the transfer window, although Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are said to be providing competition.

A report from Calcio Napoli 24 on Thursday (AEST) claimed City has agreed a deal with the 26 year-old that could cost the club as much as €50million.

Joao Santos claims an offer has been made to Napoli and admits it would be hard to turn down City's advances.

"I know an offer to Napoli has arrived from Manchester City," he said. "We're waiting for their response. I don't think they have rejected offers.

"If Napoli find an agreement with City, we will assess everything.

"Obviously, Manchester City would be very welcome, an opportunity not to be turned down. The coach is one of the best in Europe."

Jorginho has established himself as one of Serie A's finest midfielders since signing from Verona in 2014.

He made 33 Serie A appearances in 2017-2018, scoring twice.

News Manchester City Napoli Football
