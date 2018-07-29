James open to permanent Bayern move

Madrid sent James to Bayern on a two-year loan deal, however, the UEFA Champions League holder is reportedly considering the prospect of bringing the Colombia star back to the Spanish capital halfway through the agreement.

James has expressed his happiness with the Bundesliga champion, which has the option to purchase the Colombian for a reported €42 million ($A66.1 million) in 2019, and the 27-year-old opened the door for a prolonged stint in Bavaria.

"I think my future is here. There are a lot of rumours, they talk about a lot of clubs, but right now I'm thinking about Bayern Munich," James said. "That's my present, and I'm happy here."

Asked if he would like to make his Bayern deal permanent, James said: "Yeah, why not? Bayern are a big club, a top club also.

"I'm good here, and why not stay here for years? If they want me to be here, I'll be thankful with them because it's a club that put its confidence in me, so I feel all their love. Why not stay here for years? I think it's a good option.

"It'd be a really good option for me to continue here. I'm good here, it's my present and I'm not going to think about anything else."

James appeared 39 times in all competitions for Bayern last season, contributing eight goals and 15 assists.