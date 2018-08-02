Higuain lands in Milan ahead of expected loan move

Watch every round of the 2018-2019 Serie A season LIVE on beIN SPORTS

It is believed he will join AC Milan for the 2018-2019 season, with the club also having the option to complete a permanent move for the Argentina international.

Reports have indicated Milan will pay Juve $A28.3 million for the one-year loan, with the potential future transfer fee said to have been agreed at $57 million.

Higuain's departure comes after the Serie A champion completed a $A176.3 million move for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso has told reporters "there is little to say" about the move but Higuain confirmed he has spoken to his new boss.

Gonzalo Higuain officially arrives in Milano pic.twitter.com/hiNuFEXdlp — ItalianFootballTV (@IFTVofficial) August 1, 2018

"I am feeling good, tomorrow I will have medical tests and I hope to sign my new contract," Higuain said.

"I want to salute AC Milan fans but also the Juventus fans because they have always supported me. I hope we will go as far as possible.

"Tomorrow I need to do medical tests and sign my contract."

Higuain scored 55 goals in 105 appearances in all competitions for Juve, winning two Serie A and Coppa Italia doubles and reaching the UEFA Champions League final in 2016-2017.

Juve and Milan are reportedly also close to concluding a swap deal that would see former Bianconeri defender Leonardo Bonucci return to Turin just a year after leaving the club.

Milan would land Italy centre-back Mattia Caldara as part of the Bonucci switch, providing Gattuso with a direct replacement for the influential defender.