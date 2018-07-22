Hart ready to leave City to revive career

Hart has recently had loan spells at Torino and West Ham, but was unable to force his way into Gareth Southgate's 23-man-squad for the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The 31-year-old made his first appearance for City since 2016 in a pre-season friendly defeat to Borussia Dortmund, but says he wants to go to a club where he is the number one goalkeeper.

"I need to go somewhere permanent, I think that’s obvious," he said.

“I did what I did in the previous two seasons because I needed to play to be involved in the World Cup - and look where that got me.

"I’m experienced. I've played at the highest level for a long time and done a lot of things in the game. I need to be an important player at a club and I think that can only happen with a permanent move.

"I’ve got a year left and I’m not going on loan again because my situation has changed. I need to feel part of something.

"It’s difficult when you’re on loan, especially when you’re not a young player who people may have sympathy for. I’m older and being who I am and what I am, I’m there to be shot at."

Hart has made more than 300 appearances for Manchester City since joining the club from Shrewsbury in 2006.