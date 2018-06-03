2018 FIFA World Cup
Transfers

Griezmann unfazed by Barcelona speculation

Antoine Griezmann claims he is not upset by continued speculation over a potential move from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona.

Getty Images

Umtiti signs on at Camp Nou

 

Griezmann, Atletico's two-goal hero in the UEFA Europa League final, is reported to have a release clause of €100million in his contract.

With LaLiga's champion reported to be ready to snap up Atleti's star man, Griezmann previously said he would decide his future before the World Cup.

Ahead of France's departure to Russia, the striker indicated he is shrugging off reports about his future.

"No, I'm not upset, I'm fine, with full confidence," Greizmann said. "And the most important thing is that I'm happy, that's what matters.

"I trust this team, we must keep our feet on the ground and do everything possible to try to make it at the World Cup."

News France Football Group C
Previous Umtiti commits to Barcelona to 2023
Read
Umtiti commits to Barcelona to 2023
Next Ex-Madrid player calls Messi 'a lie'
Read
Ex-Madrid player calls Messi 'a lie'