Fekir agent says Liverpool move not dead yet

The 24 year-old is on international duty with France at the World Cup, coming off the bench in a 2-1 win over the Socceroos.

An official statement from Lyon had claimed Fekir’s move to Anfield was off, but there’s still hope for Liverpool to land the Lyon captain according to his agent Jean-Pierre Bernes.



"Well he didn’t sign because well, it is not over!" he said. "This is not the end of the story. We now wait for what happens next."



Fekir had an impressive season in Ligue 1 last season finishing with 18 goals and eight assists in 30 league appearances.

It is thought a decision on Fekir’s future will be made when France’s world cup campaign concludes.