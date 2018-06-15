2018 FIFA World Cup
Transfers

Favilli completes Juventus return

Juventus completed the signing of former loanee and Italy Under-21 international Andrea Favilli from Ascoli for an initial €7.5million.

Getty Images

Having impressed at Livorno, Favilli spent the 2015-2016 campaign on loan at Juve, making one first-team appearance against Frosinone as a replacement for Alvaro Morata.

Favilli also scored 22 goals for Juve's youth side during his season-long loan before returning to Livorno.

The 21 year-old was loaned to Ascoli in 2016 and made his move permanent 12 months later, Favilli netting five times in 12 Serie B appearances in 2017-2018.

He returns to Juve having signed a five-year contract with the Bianconeri that will see Ascoli receive a hefty initial payment, with €1.25m in add-ons should certain conditions be met before June 2021.

"This is the team that gave me a great opportunity a few years ago," Favilli said. "Coming home is always nice.

"Last season was a bit unlucky, but I worked hard and now I'm fine and I'm ready for the new season."

 

News Juventus Football
Previous Allegri claims he rejected Real Madrid
Read
Allegri claims he rejected Real Madrid
Next