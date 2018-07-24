Everton seals Richarlison deal

Winger Richarlison has been reunited with former manager Marco Silva at Everton after completing a reported £40million move from Watford.

“I want to have a lot of success with Everton," Richarlison told Everton TV. "I think it is going to be important for me here to be with Marco Silva again. I will learn more because I am still learning as a player and I aim to develop and grow here.

"Everton have put their faith in me and I intend to honour this shirt and demonstrate on the pitch why I came here.”

Richarlison joined Watford from Fluminenes in 2017, scoring five goals in his first 12 games under Silva.

“I want to score more goals, provide more assists for my teammates and help in whichever way is possible," the 21 year-old said. "Everyone in the world knows Everton. It is a very big club, one of the biggest in England as I said. I am really happy and honoured to be here.”