Eto'o joins Qatar SC amid Ligue 1 links

The former Barcelona and Inter forward was released by Konyaspor at the end of last season and the Qatar Stars League outfit has now become the 13th club of his decorated career.

Qatar SC announced the signing on its official Twitter page and Eto'o will be presented on Wednesday (AEST), although contract details were not disclosed.

Last week, the 37 year-old told Radio France he was in discussions with "certain French clubs".

After two games of the new Stars League season, Qatar SC lie fifth following a win and a defeat and are back in action against Al Sailiya on Friday.