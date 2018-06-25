Debuchy pens three-year Saint-Etienne deal

Watch every round of the 2018-2019 Ligue 1 season LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Former France right-back Debuchy joined Saint-Etienne on a free transfer from Arsenal in January, agreeing a deal for the remainder of the 2017-2018 season.

The 32-year-old made 15 appearances as ASSE finished seventh in Ligue 1, scoring four goals to earn a prolonged stay at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

"I have really enjoyed these four months with Saint-Etienne," Debuchy said.

"Playing at home in such an atmosphere with the good results we have achieved in recent months reinforced my choice to extend with ASSE.

"The presence of [head coach] Jean-Louis Gasset also played a role in my decision."

Saint-Etienne's Ligue 1 rival Toulouse announced the return of Alain Casanova as manager.

Casanova, who spent three years with the club as a player and was in charge between 2008 and 2015, replaces Mickael Debeve at the helm.

Toulouse, who defeated Ajaccio in the relegation play-off in 2017-2018 to remain in Ligue 1, announced the permanent signing of Max Gradel from Bournemouth.