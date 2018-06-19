Frenkie de Jong expects to stay at Ajax next season, despite reported interest from Barcelona.

De Jong was a key player for Ajax last season as he made 26 appearances in all competitions and chipped in with seven Eredivisie assists before his season was ended by an ankle ligament injury in February.

Rumours have circulated about the versatile midfielder's future, with De Jong adding to the speculation as he claimed he did not know if his agent was working on a deal.

Now, he believes that his future will be at Ajax after a conversation with sporting director Marc Overmars.

"He's told me that I can't leave Ajax, so there's not even a debate," he said. "I don't read the Spanish press, but people send me what comes out and I like to see it.

"But right now, things aren't advanced enough for me to worry about [my future].

"You can never say for sure, but it looks like next season I will play for Ajax.

"For now, what most concerns me is recovering from my injury and being able to play football again. The rest will come."