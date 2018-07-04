Cristiano Ronaldo linked with shock Juventus move

According to a report by Spanish TV show Jugones, the defending European champion is ready to accept an offer from the Italian champion in a deal that would reportedly make 33 year-old Juventus's most highest-paid player.

🚨¡¡EXCLUSIVA #JUGONES!! 🚨 @jpedrerol: "CRISTIANO SE VA del REAL MADRID. Van a ACEPTAR la OFERTA de 100M de la Juve". ¡YA en @laSextaTV! pic.twitter.com/9jb0dQZvsD — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) July 3, 2018

The story gathered momentum on Wednesday, with Spanish sport publication Marca leading with the Ronaldo speculation.

Throughout the transfer window Real Madrid has been linked with a move for Brazilian attacker Neymar, considered something of an 'heir' to Ronaldo by the Spanish giant.

It is highly unlikely PSG would be willing to give up is prized world record asset cheaply, given it paid €222 , plus taxes, to secure his services from Barcelona.

Neymar is one season into a five-year deal that would see him stay with the French champion until his 30th-birthday. French law prohibits football contracts from having a minimum release clause, so in the case of Neymar, PSG could set its price.

Selling Ronaldo would give Madrid some of the finances required to make a deal.

Really credible source from Italy just told a few of us here at beIN that Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus is happening. — Matteo Bonetti (@TheCalcioGuy) July 3, 2018

The Portuguese striker, who has amassed a stunning 311 goals from 292 at Madrid, hinted at a possible Summer move in the moments after his side wrapped up its third straight UEFA Champions League crown, with a 1-0 win over Liverpool.