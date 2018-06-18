City reportedly tables five-year deal for Jorginho

The Italy international is widely reported to have been identified by Pep Guardiola as the ideal midfield addition for the Premier League champion, but a transfer has yet to be agreed with the Serie A club.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has already said that the club have rejected a €50million offer from City for the midfielder, who has been capped eight times by Italy.

But it appears as though Jorginho is keen on making the move.

Jorginho's agent Joao Santos said: "Jorginho is obviously willing to go to City, we're waiting for the agreement between the clubs. There's a five-year contract ready.

"If the agreement doesn't arrive then obviously he'll make himself available for Napoli. With the World Cup, negotiations have slowed down a bit but we hope the deal can be defined soon."

Jorginho has spent four-and-a-half seasons in Naples, scoring two goals and contributing four assists in 33 Serie A appearances last term.