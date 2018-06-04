Brazil's Fred evasive on Manchester United reports

The Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder helped Tite's side to a 2-0 win over Croatia in a World Cup warm-up at Anfield.

Fred is reportedly set to undergo a medical at Manchester United ahead of completing a €50million move to Old Trafford.

But the midfielder was evasive when asked about his future in the wake of the Croatia victory.

"I'll still talk to my agents to find out the reality of it," Fred said. "I want to focus only on the team.

"It's a unique time, the World Cup. We have to try to forget things from outside."

Pressed further on his future, Fred added: "I'm going to talk to the people, meet my friends.

"I still do not know where I'm going."

Brazil plays Austria in its final World Cup preparation match before its 2018 FIFA World Cup opener against Switzerland.