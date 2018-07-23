Barcelona sends Douglas to Sivasspor

Barcelona full-back Douglas will spend his third season out on loan in 2018-2019 after the LaLiga champion agreed a deal with Sivasspor.

[BREAKING] Best of luck to Douglas, who is heading to Sivasspor on loan.https://t.co/b9xFJPd2Pu — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 23, 2018

The Brazilian has only made eight appearances for Barca since arriving from Sao Paulo in 2014, instead plying his trade away from Camp Nou.

He made 21 appearances for Sporting Gijon in 2016-2017 and another 10 last season at Benfica.

Douglas will hope to play more in Turkey as Sivasspor looks to improve on its seventh-placed finish in the Super Lig in 2017-2018.