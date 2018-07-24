Australian striker Borrello signs for Freiburg

The club, which finished 15th in the top flight last season, has thrown its support behind the 22 year-old former Brisbane Roar product, who is undergoing rehabilitation after a knee reconstruction in April.

"Freiburg has been with me even after my injury and I want to pay back that confidence," Borrello told the club's official website. "The club is known for making young players even better, I work hard to be part of the team, I'm extreme motivated and grateful to Freiburg to give me this opportunity. "

Freiburg sporting director Klemens Hartenbach said the club had no qualms about Borrello's injury, having identified his rapid development for KaiserSlautern last season.

"Brandon is a really talented and variable offensive player. He developed after his move from Australia to Germany within a very short time very well," Hartenbach said. "We were already in agreement with the player before his injury, so that it was natural for us to stand by our word will build up Brandon cautiously and look forward to the time he can stand on the field for the sports club. "