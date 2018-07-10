Asensio to stay at Real Madrid

Asensio, 22, has been linked to the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea after starting just 19 of Madrid's 38 LaLiga games last season.

The Spain international was signed by Madrid in late 2014 and has played the past two seasons with the Champions League-holder.

Despite being linked with a move from the Santiago Bernabeu, Asensio will stay – his agent Horacio Gaggioli said.

"Marco won't move, he'll stay with Real Madrid," he said. "He's improving all the time. Next season I think he'll be very important in Madrid."

Asensio made 53 appearances in all competitions in 2017-2018, scoring 11 goals.