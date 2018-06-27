Ajax lures Tadic back to Eredivisie

He found the back of the net six times in 2017-2018 as Southampton narrowly avoided relegation, Mark Hughes masterminding the great escape after replacing Mauricio Pellegrino.

The 29-year-old has signed a four-year deal at the Johan Cruyff ArenA and immediately fills the void left by Justin Kluivert's departure to Roma.

"The arrival of Dusan Tadic means a considerable improvement to the quality of our selection," said director of football Marc Overmars.

"He can be used in multiple positions, both in midfield and in attack.

"His experience is also important for the many young talents we have in the squad. He is a winner and you always like having that type of player."