LaLiga
Transfers

AC Milan's Andre Silva sent on loan to Sevilla

Andre Silva has paused his difficult spell with AC Milan after moving on loan to Sevilla, which has secured a purchase option in the deal.

Getty Images

The Portugal international joined Milan from Porto last year as part of a significant recruitment drive by the Italian club.

But his debut campaign did not go to plan, scoring just twice in 24 Serie A appearances.

His haul of eight goals in 14 UEFA Europa League outings at least ensured his reputation did not take too much of a battering, as he earned a place in Portugal's FIFA World Cup squad.

But Milan has allowed him to depart the club on a temporary basis, with Sevilla finally signing a striker after missing out on a number of other targets.

Bas Dost, Vincent Aboubakar, Nikola Kalinic and Michy Batshuayi had all been strongly linked with the Andalusian side, but none arrived.

Silva, 22, will compete with Wissam Ben Yedder and Luis Muriel for a starting berth in attack, and Sevilla can buy the forward outright at the end of the season.

News Sevilla AC Milan Football
Previous Pique announces end of Spain career
Read
Pique announces end of Spain career
Next Valverde perturbed by RFEF decision over Supercopa
Read
Valverde perturbed by RFEF decision over Supercopa