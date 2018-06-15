Bastareaud excited by Savea to Toulon reports

The prolific Hurricanes winger, fourth on the list of New Zealand's all-time leading try-scorers, is reportedly on the verge of signing a two-year deal with the Top 14 side.

Savea has not played for the All Blacks since facing the British and Irish Lions last year and does not appear to be in Steve Hansen's plans.

The 27 year-old flyer is said to have agreed to move to France at the end of the Super Rugby season, which is music to the ears of Toulon captain Bastareaud.

"This is big news for us, one of the best wingers in the world, I'm just happy for the club." said the centre, who will lead France out in the second Test against the world champion at Westpac Stadium.

Savea has scored 46 tries in 54 Tests for the All Blacks.