Stephens cruises into French Open final

Keys said prior to their semi-final meeting at Roland Garros that her 6-3 6-0 loss in the decider at Flushing Meadows in September felt like it was "12 years ago".

However, she must have had a sense of deja vu as her compatriot and good friend Stephens made light work of her on Court Philippe Chatrier to set up a final with Simona Halep.

As in New York nine months ago, it was a mistake-riddled performance from Keys, who committed 41 unforced errors to Stephens' 11.

Her consistently errant groundstrokes allowed Stephens to secure a 6-4 6-4 triumph in and hour and 17 minutes, three-time grand slam runner-up Halep now the only thing standing between her and a second major crown.