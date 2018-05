Watch the WTA Rome LIVE on beIN SPORTS

With both players locked at 5-5 in the decisive set, Pliskova smashed home a winner which was incorrectly called out much to the dismay of the Czech Republic star.

Sakkari went on to break Pliskova's serve on the back of he decision and served out the match to win 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Pliskova took to Twitter to vent her frustration after the match branding umpire Marta Mrozinska's decision as the 'worst she had seen in WTA'.