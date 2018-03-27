German fourth seed Zverev rallied past Spanish veteran David Ferrer in three sets at the ATP 1000 tournament.

Australian 17th seed Kyrgios's third-round assignment was far more straightforward as he blitzed Fabio Fognini.

A two-time semi-finalist in Miami, Kyrgios stayed on track for another last-four berth after defeating 15th seed Fognini 6-3 6-3.

Kyrgios – playing his first tournament since January's Australian Open – required just 66 minutes to dismantle the Italian as he improved to 10-2 in Miami.

"We both competed," Kyrgios said. "I just played a little better in some bigger points."

The German was less than convincing but dug deep to prevail 2-6 6-2 6-4 after almost two hours against Ferrer.

Zverev was sloppy in the opening set, tallying 11 unforced errors as Ferrer capitalised.

He improved in the second and third sets to earn another meeting with Kyrgios in their growing rivalry, with the latter boasting a 3-2 record.