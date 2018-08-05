Zverev claims 40th win to make Citi Open final

The German secured a 6-2 6-4 triumph in under 90 minutes to continue a fine year that has already included two tour titles in Munich and Madrid.

He will add a third in Washington if he can continue his form at the tournament where his overall record stands at 15-2.

Zverev, who has won 40 matches and lost just 11 in 2018, did not face a single break point against Tsitsipas in the semi-final and dropped only a solitary point on his first serve in the opening set.

In contrast, Tsitsipas made just 41 per cent of his first serves in that opener and his frustration during the encounter was evident when he repeatedly smacked himself in the face before a change of ends.