Tennis

Zverev and Dimitrov battle back to reach last 16

Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov were both forced to come from behind to advance to the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters on Wednesday (AEST).

Third seed Zverev was made to work hard by Gilles Muller, who tired in the decider as the German prevailed 4-6 6-3 6-2.

And Dimitrov was slow to get going before he got the better of Pierre-Hugues Herbert 3-6 6-2 6-4. The Bulgarian remains on course for a quarter-final meeting with sixth seed David Goffin, who defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (7-4) 7-5.

There was one notable casualty as seventh seed Lucas Pouille went down 2-6 6-1 7-6 (7-3) to Mischa Zverev, who set up the possibility of a last-eight clash against his younger brother.

