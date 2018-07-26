LaLiga
Zidansek claims Kasatkina scalp in Moscow

Tamara Zidansek recorded the biggest win of her career by knocking second seed Daria Kasatkina out of the Moscow River Cup.

Zidansek, 20, reached her maiden WTA quarter-final with a 6-4 2-6 6-4 victory in a thrilling clash on Friday (AEST).

Her reward is a last-eight meeting with Laura Siegemund, the German having knocked out Kateryna Kozlova with an easy 6-0 6-3 triumph.

Anastasija Sevastova was pushed hard but the third seed levelled her career-best winning streak of seven wins in a row, coming through 6-2 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 against Irina Bara.

The Bucharest Open champion had two match points in the second set but the Romanian lucky loser forced her to go the distance in booking a quarter-final against Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Fifth seed Sasnovich beat Russia's Evgeniya Rodina 7-5 6-2 in the first match of the day.

At the JiangXi Open, third seed Magda Linette and sixth seed Zheng Saisai safely moved into the quarter-finals on Thursday, defeating Eri Hozumi and Karman Thandi respectively.

Zheng's straight sets win has guaranteed a Chinese finalist, with the 24-year-old into a first quarter-final since spending six months on the sidelines with injury.

