Yastremska dominates Wang to clinch maiden title

Dayana Yastremska completed a sensational week by claiming her maiden WTA Tour title with a 6-2 6-1 thrashing of Wang Qiang in Sunday's Hong Kong Open final.

The Ukrainian teenager had a 1-6 record in WTA main-draw matches prior to this event this season, but reached a maiden final by defeating Zhang Shuai a day earlier.

And Yastremska once again upset the odds against sixth seed Wang, who produced a sublime comeback to defeat Garbine Muguruza in the semi-finals, as the world number 102 was rewarded for an aggressive approach.

It took a little over an hour for the 18-year-old – who hit 33 winners to 21 unforced errors – to wrap up the victory, having won four straight games to seal the opening set.

Wang, whose two career titles have come during a run fine of form in the second half of 2018, avoided a second-set bagel by breaking in game five, but it proved a brief reprieve as Yastremska went on to complete the dominant win.

