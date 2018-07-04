Wozniacki out as Pliskova breaks new ground

World number two Wozniacki ended her wait for a grand slam crown at the Australian Open, but she fell well short at the All England Club on Wednesday, losing 6-4 1-6 7-5 to Ekaterina Makarova.

Wozniacki offered up few excuses for her defeat, despite complaining to the chair umpire as a swarm of flying ants descended on the court, her pleas for assistance greeted with bug spray.

"I don't think it had any impact, but it was definitely a first for me," she said of the insect invasion.

And the Dane was a little spiky when asked what might have instead been to blame, insisting her maiden grand slam win at the Australian Open should not mean she is automatically a contender in SW19.

"I don't understand what one has to do with the other," Wozniacki replied. "I lost today. It's obviously not the way I wanted the day to go."

Pliskova, the seventh seed, battled past Victoria Azarenka in straight sets, while both Serena and Venus Williams also booked their places in the third round.

Madison Keys also progressed, beating Luksika Kumkhum in straight sets, along with Julia Goerges, but 2012 finalist Agnieszka Radwanska was knocked out by Lucie Safarova.