Wozniacki fights back to beat Barty

The Dane will rise to the top of the rankings if she claims the title in the Spanish capital, regardless of what Simona Halep does, and she showed her battling qualities on Tuesday (AEST).

Barty had fought back from a set down to move just two games away from victory in the second-round clash, but Wozniacki found an extra gear to set up a meeting with Kiki Bertens.

She is joined in round three by 2014 champion Maria Sharapova after she continued her impressive start, brushing aside Irina-Camelia Begu 7-5 6-1.

After dropping five games in her opening match with Silvia Soler Espinosa, Sloane Stephens produced an even more dominant display with a 6-1 6-3 thrashing of Sam Stosur.

Meanwhile, Karolina Pliskova battled to a 6-2 1-6 7-5 victory over Victoria Azarenka after two hours and six minutes.