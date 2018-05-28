UEFA Champions League
Wozniacki cruises, while Azarenka bows out

Caroline Wozniacki and Petra Kvitova were among the first-round winners at the French Open on Tuesday (AEST), although Victoria Azarenka fell at the opening hurdle.

Australian Open champion Wozniacki overcame a nervy start to defeat Danielle Collins 7-6 (7-2) 6-1, while Kvitova was forced to come from behind as she saw off Veronica Cepede Royg 3-6 6-1 7-5.

Azarenka could not join them in round two, however, as the former world number one and two-time Australian Open winner went down 7-5 7-5 to Katerina Siniakova.

Second seed Wozniacki is through to face Georgina Garcia-Perez, who ousted Dalila Jakupovic in straight sets, while Kvitova's next challenge takes the form of Lara Arruabarrena, conqueror of Timea Babos.

Rain on Tuesday (AEST) meant two-time champion Maria Sharapova's match with Richel Hogenkamp was postponed until the following day, when Serena Williams will make her grand slam return against Kristyna Pliskova.

