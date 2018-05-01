Wimbledon chiefs to discuss Serena seeding

The 23-time grand slam singles champion has plummeted to 449th in the rankings after giving birth to her first child last year.

Williams has seven Wimbledon singles titles to her name, winning the Venus Rosewater Dish two years in a row before missing the tournament while pregnant last year.

Yet the American great, who made her comeback at Indian Wells in March, must wait to discover whether she will be seeded at the All England Club, given she will be outside the top 32.

"It's a good detailed question that we will for sure address at our meeting," All England Club chairman Philip Brook said.

"It is totally different from an injury. We have empathy and sympathy for the point being made.

"Our understanding is that if a player is outside the top 32 in terms of their ranking, then they will not be seeded."

Williams' absence sparked a debate over whether women should be given protected seedings when they take maternity leave.