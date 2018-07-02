Williams wins on Wimbledon return

Wimbledon's Number One Court rose in appreciation as seven-time champion Serena Williams kicked off her first appearance since 2016 with a victory.

Williams dispatched Arantxa Rus 7-5 6-3 on Monday, a result that sees her join sister Venus in the second round.

Venus' three-set win over Johanna Larsson was followed by 40 questions in her post-match news conference, the elder sister giving little for the world's media to work with.

Sloane Stephens fared less well as the French Open finalist became an early casualty, while Victoria Azarenka came away with a sore knee after a nasty slip in her win against Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Caroline Wozniacki needed less than an hour to claim her first win of the grand slam, but last year's semi-finalist Magdalena Rybarikova bowed out.

And there will be mixed emotions in the Pliskova family after Karolina progressed but twin sister Kristyna did not.