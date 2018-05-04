Wedding hangover for Cilic

Cilic was triumphant in Turkey 12 months ago to kick-start an impressive 2017 that saw him reach the final of Wimbledon.

But on this occasion the world number four – playing his first match since marrying long-term girlfriend Kristina Milkovic last weekend – fell in the second round, with Malek Jaziri pulling off the upset 6-4 6-2 win.

"I've worked really hard to get this win over a top-five player," said Jaziri, who will meet Jiri Vesely in the quarter-finals after the Czech defeated qualifier Thiago Monteiro in three sets.

"It wasn't an easy match as I needed to be focused every point. I feel as if I am improving my tennis and fitness every week."

Jeremy Chardy was taken the distance in his comeback triumph over Dusan Lajovic and the Frenchman next meets Thomas Fabbiano, who was a 6-2 0-6 6-2 victor over second seed Damir Dzumhur.

At the Estoril Open, the cashiers were caught off guard by the arrival of Portugal president Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, who purchased two tickets for the day's play.

On court, Stefanos Tsitsipas – a losing finalist to Rafael Nadal in Barcelona on Sunday – toppled top seed Kevin Anderson 6-7 (3-7) 6-3 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals.

Roberto Carballes Baena will be his next opponent after the Spaniard fought back to see off Cameron Norrie 5-7 6-2 7-6 (7-1), while defending champion Pablo Carreno Busta defeated Nicolas Kicker 6-1 7-5 to book a last-eight date with Nicolas Jarry, who overcame Ricardo Ojeda Lara.

At the BMW Open, second seed Roberto Bautista Agut was a class above Casper Ruud in a 6-4 6-3 win, and he will face Philipp Kohlschreiber in the last eight following the German's 6-2 6-2 beating of compatriot Mischa Zverev.

Marton Fucsovics and Maximilian Marterer will battle it out for a place in the last four, the former having defeated Marco Cecchinato and the latter seeing off third seed Diego Schwartzman.